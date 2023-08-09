 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Geoff Neal out of UFC 292, Ian Garry hints at Neil Magny replacement

By MMA Fighting Newswire and Mike Heck
Geoff Neal has been forced to withdraw from UFC 292 for “undisclosed medical reasons,” his rep told MMA Fighting on Wednesday after his scheduled opponent, Ian Machado Garry, posted a video purporting to confirm the withdrawal.

Garry cursed Neal in the video and appeared to suggest a fight with Neil Magny, the fighter he called out after his most recent victory, as a replacement opponent for the Aug. 19 pay-per-view in Boston.

“Geoff Neal is a b****,” Garry said in the video posted to his Twitter account. “What is God showing me right now? Is this God giving me what I initially asked for?”

Magny welcomed the matchup after Garry’s callout, but the Irish star’s fight with Neal was already booked. Garry took several shots at Geoff online, most prominently wearing a t-shirt with the Texas native’s mugshot from a DWI and weapons charge from 2021.

On Wednesday, Magny posted a picture on Instagram that showed him signing what appeared to be a contract with the caption: “When an opportunity of a lifetime presents itself, my must act within the lifetime of that opportunity.”

The Garry vs. Neal fight was scheduled for the pay-per-view portion of the Aug. 19 card at TD Garden. UFC 292 is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

