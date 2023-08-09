Logan Paul reveals six-figure clause that will deter Dillon Danis from pulling out of fight

Logan Paul is doing everything he can to guarantee Dillon Danis meets him in England.

Following the announcement of Paul’s upcoming boxing match with Danis, which is set to take place in Manchester on Oct. 14, Paul revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that he is prepared for the possibility of Danis pulling out of the fight. Danis was supposed to box KSI this past January, but withdrew 10 days before with KSI’s manager Mams Taylor claiming it was due to Danis struggling to make weight and being “underprepared.”

Danis, a former standout jiu-jitsu competitor, has not participated in a combat sports contest since June 2019. Aware of Danis’ unreliability, Paul stated that there is a clause in their bout agreement that will potentially penalize Danis in the event of a withdrawal.

“That’s my concern,” Paul said. “I’m convinced he’s not going to show up. The clause is this, if he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury and then if he is indeed faking, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause.”

Asked if he’s confident that Danis can afford to pay the penalty, Paul accused Danis of being out of money and elaborated on his reasons for wanting to fight the polarizing combat sports personality.

“That’s the other issue,” Paul said. “He’s broke. This guy sucks. He’s the parasite of the MMA and combat world and that’s why I took the fight initially, because if he does show up, I get to be the one to take an eraser and remove him from existence. His name will never be uttered again. He’ll die that night twice: physically and his name, his legacy, it all disappears—“legacy,” that word can’t even be in the same sentence as Dillon Danis—but I figured he’s a good opponent because he’s a punk, he’s claiming he can fight, but he never shows up to fights. But if he does, we’re going to put him to the test for sure.

“I’m angry, I’m pissed off, you can see that I’m fired up, I believe in my boxing ability. I like the idea of taking over two sports at the same time and Oct. 14 is going to be f****** insane, it’s going to be a night to remember for sure.”

Paul has competed three times in boxing, battling KSI to a majority draw in an amateur bout, losing a split decision in a subsequent pro match, and then going eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout that had no official winner.

At the moment, his main concerns about the fight are Danis’ promotional tactics (“It’s all fake,” Paul said. “So some people will believe what he sees and I’m going to have to have a fact-checker on board, I’m going to have to ‘community notes’ Dillon in real life.”) and that he may be giving Danis undue attention.

“I’m hesitant because does he deserve this clout?” Paul asked. “Does he deserve this attention? Absolutely f****** not. Does he deserve to get decapitated in Round 1 in the first 15 seconds? Absolutely.”