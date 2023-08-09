No Bets Barred: Should Vicente Luque be fighting Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 78? Plus Paul-Diaz aftermath

The summer is almost over but the UFC keeps right on rolling with a return to the Apex and UFC Vegas 78. Headlined by a welterweight matchup between Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos, there are 12 fights on the docket this Saturday, plus a Friday Bellator card and Anthony Joshua doing his thing in boxing, so the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all down.

After taking a week off, Conner Burks returns to the hosting chair where he and Jed Meshew discuss the aftermath of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, before diving into this weekend’s events. Topics discussed include a heated debate on whether UFC Vegas 78 is the worst card of the year, the moral quandary of whether you should bet on the main event, and whether you can trust Anthony Joshua to get the job done.

Tune in for episode 57 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.