Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with PFL

Claressa Shields is sticking around with the PFL.

On Tuesday, Shields and the PFL announced that the boxing star has signed a new multi-year deal to continue competing for the league. The 28-year-old has twice fought in MMA under the PFL banner, going 1-1, with her most recent outing against Abigail Montes in October 2021 ending in a split decision loss.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Shields remains dominant in her own field, becoming the first-ever boxer to attain undisputed status in two weight classes simultaneously. She currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles at middleweight and light middleweight, and has previously won belts at super middleweight as well gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

“I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can’t wait to return to The PFL SmartCage,” Shields said in a press release. “My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display.”

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. The release notes that Shields plans to compete for the PFL in 2024.

In her most recent fight this past June, Shields defeated Maricela Cornejo by unanimous decision to improve to 14-0 as a pro and successfully defend her middleweight titles.