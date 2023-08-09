The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Fedor Emelianenko, Cris Cyborg, and Tatiana Suarez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.
2:15 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg rejoins us to talk about her upcoming fight.
2:40 p.m.: UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez breaks down her UFC Nashville win over Jessica Andrade.
3:05 p.m.: “Sugar” Sean O’Malley previews his UFC 292 title fight against bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling.
3:35 p.m.: Former PRIDE heavyweight champ Fedor Emelianenko returns to talk about his next step.
4 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC Vegas 78.
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Loading comments...