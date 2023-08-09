 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Fedor Emelianenko, Cris Cyborg, and Tatiana Suarez

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:15 p.m.: Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg rejoins us to talk about her upcoming fight.

2:40 p.m.: UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez breaks down her UFC Nashville win over Jessica Andrade.

3:05 p.m.: “Sugar” Sean O’Malley previews his UFC 292 title fight against bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling.

3:35 p.m.: Former PRIDE heavyweight champ Fedor Emelianenko returns to talk about his next step.

4 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for best bets at UFC Vegas 78.

