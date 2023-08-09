Bellator 300 will feature 4 title fights on main card, Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano set

Bellator 300 features no less than four title fights when the promotion heads to San Diego on Oct. 7.

Ariel Helwani announced the event on Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour, which features featherweight champ Cris Cyborg, one of the quartet of champs putting their belts on the line in a grudge match against one-time UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

Among the title fights announced for this fall’s event: Heavyweight champ Ryan Bader, who meets Linton Vassell in his fifth defense of the belt; Cyborg vs. Zingano in Cyborg’s fifth title defense; lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov faces Brent Primus in his third defense; and flyweight champ Liz Carmouche, who faces longtime friend and training partner Ilima-Lei Macfarlane in her third defense.

Bellator 300’s main card airs live on Showtime after prelims on MMA Fighting. Broadcast details will be announced shortly.

Below is Bellator 300’s main card.