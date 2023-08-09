Morning Report: Dana White scorches production team for ‘completely f****** irresponsible’ TUF 31 coaches challenge

Dana White couldn’t have been any more upset with TUF 31’s coaches challenge.

Pitting the current season of TUF’s coaches against each other in a pre-emptive sports battle quickly became a longstanding tradition in the series. On TUF 31, lightweight stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been the center of focus as the finals rapidly approach.

Episode 11 aired last night and featured the first of an expected two overall battles between McGregor and Chandler. The pair were tasked with a game of wit, answering trivia questions with a twist of sitting in an ice bath. The challenge consisted of three question rounds, testing each’s knowledge of the history of the UFC, TUF, and themselves, resulting in a 16-14 score victory for McGregor. Usually a highlight of the season, the UFC boss despised this idea.

“I’m gonna tell you this. It was a huge, huge f****** ... clusterf*** by the production team that shot this thing,” White told The Mac Life. “Completely f****** irresponsible, completely a s*** show, and both of them could have been hurt during this.

“It was a f****** — ridiculous what happened during the coaches challenge.”

Taking a cold plunge for the Coaches' Challenge



McGregor and Chandler squared off in trivia on #TUF31! pic.twitter.com/lFPZrAPkJg — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) August 9, 2023

Injuries during the coaches challenge are nothing new, unfortunately. Just recently, T.J. Dillashaw revealed when speaking on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s podcast that he hurt his shoulder against Cody Garbrandt on TUF 25 when they battled it out in a game of pool tetherball. Going back farther to TUF 14, everyone will remember Michael Bisping’s celebratory stumble when leaping off the air hockey table against Jason “Mayhem” Miller. “The Count” luckily got up unscathed though.

McGregor and Chandler still don’t have a date for their anticipated clash. “The Notorious” has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, which requires six months of testing before eligible to compete, barring any exemptions. Despite all that, White insists that the matchup is still the one the promotion will make happen.

While McGregor’s coaches challenge win was one of his few for the team during their 1-7 season, it wasn’t at all worth the risk, according to White.

“I did 37 degrees (Fahrenheit) in New York for seven minutes,” White said. “We did two days at six minutes, we did the last day at seven minutes. These guys did this thing for almost 30 minutes. Dangerous, stupid, irresponsible, and just completely f****** ridiculous on the part of the production crew that handled the coaches challenge.

“I was literally f****** pissed off about — disgusting. Won’t happen again.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Damn.

Wait for it ⏱️ [RageArena/IG] pic.twitter.com/Soc0rfnifr — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 8, 2023

Oh.

E aí galera, o que vcs acham dessa revanche?



What do you guys think of this rematch? @rampage4real pic.twitter.com/8Mm5xSg220 — Shogun Rua (@ShogunRua) August 8, 2023

Respect.

I think my coach FRANCISCO GRASSO deserves more respect. 1 world title Alexa grasso, a women's bantamweight title fight Irene Aldana two impressive debuts, two resounding victories Diego Lopes and Alessandro Costa 100% camp in Mexico. crazy not indicated as the coach of the year. — Diego Lopes (@Diegolopesmma) August 8, 2023

Fight week.

looks to make a statement in Sioux Falls!



Don't miss the return of @pantera_57_ FRIDAY.#Bellator298 | @MonsterEnergy Prelims LIVE on YouTube | Fri, August 11th pic.twitter.com/J56qmzfeqq — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) August 8, 2023

Defense.

In today’s episode of friendly and not so friendly dm’s.. we have Jack, he is mad at me for liking a photo, but I don’t even know who’s photo i liked, however, i had to say something… now its our girl Jack pic.twitter.com/akY3wGE0cb — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) August 8, 2023

Questions.

You spelled USADA wrong @TheNotoriousMMA …when are you going to exclusively give a sample so we can finish what we started? #BeHereToTakePart https://t.co/11714q1ooi — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 8, 2023

Champ.

Last 2 days here in Japan then I can go home and celebrate with my family it’s been fun and I appreciate all the fans looking forward to the last days. — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) August 9, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Israel Adesanya (24-2) vs. Sean Strickland (27-5); UFC 293, Sept. 10

Viviane Araujo (11-5) vs. Jennifer Maia (21-9-1); UFC 293, Sept. 10

Emi Fujino (27-14, 1 NC) vs. Momoka Hoshuyama (4-4-1); Shooto 2023 Vol. 6, Sept. 24

FINAL THOUGHTS

Truly nothing like a White rage-rant.

Happy hump day, gang. Thanks for reading.

