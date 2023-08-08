Contender Series veteran Jose Johnson steps in to face Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC Vegas 78

Two-time Contender Series veteran Jose Johnson will finally make his octagon debut after accepting a short-notice fight against Da’Mon Blackshear as part of the UFC Vegas 78 card on Saturday.

UFC officials announced the late change after Brady Hiestand was forced off the card due to a “medical issue.”

In his place steps Johnson, who boasts a 15-7 overall record while currently riding a three-fight win streak.

After falling short in his first appearance in The Contender Series back in 2020, Johnson returned this past August where he picked up a win over Jack Cartwright by unanimous decision. He joined the UFC roster afterwards but Johnson had a pair of fights cancelled in 2022 and 2023 due to his own injuries.

Now Johnson attempts to get his first UFC win while stepping up on just four days’ notice to compete on Saturday at the card taking place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

As for Blackshear, he’ll seek his second straight win in the UFC after scoring a second round knockout over Luan Lacerda in his most recent appearance back in June. Prior to that win, Blackshear had suffered a decision loss to Farid Basharat in his UFC debut.

Blackshear vs. Johnson joins the lineup at UFC Vegas 78, which will be headlined by a welterweight showdown between ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos as he takes on Vicente Luque.