Logan Paul returns to boxing to face Dillon Danis as part of KSI vs. Tommy Fury card in October

Logan Paul is making his return to boxing with a matchup against Dillon Danis as part of the upcoming KSI vs. Tommy Fury card scheduled on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

This will be Paul’s first appearance in the boxing ring since he clashed with Floyd Mayweather in an eight round exhibition bout back in June 2021. Lately, Paul has been focusing more on his career with WWE as a professional wrestler while also partnering with KSI on Prime Energy drinks but now the two social influencers turned boxers will share a card together in a pair of marquee fights.

“October 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over two years ago,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I’m going to erase him from existence.”

Paul was one of the first influencers to crossover into boxing where he engaged in a pair of fights with KSI before the rivals became friends. Now Paul will co-headline a card with KSI in October.

As for Danis, the former grappling champion and Bellator fighter will make his return to action in any kind of combat sport for the first time in over four years.

A longtime training partner and teammate with Conor McGregor, Danis transitioned from his career on the mats to pursue MMA where he signed with Bellator and quickly picked up a pair of wins in back-to-back fights.

Since that time, Danis has continued touting his eventual return to fighting but he hasn’t been booked with Bellator since 2019.

Danis did sign up for a separate boxing match against KSI back in January but he eventually dropped off the card. This time around, Danis is expected to clash with Paul in a boxing match as part of the same event also featuring KSI.

“I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world,” Danis said in a press release. “It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control and it’s my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Paul vs. Danis joins KSI vs. Fury with the card taking place at the AO Arena in Manchester with the event airing live on DAZN pay-per-view in the United States.