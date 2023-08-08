Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Nate Diaz after Jake Paul fight?

Nate Diaz may have lost the fight, but it certainly felt like he won the night in Dallas following his 10-round boxing match with Jake Paul. Following his first pro boxing bout, and his stock remaining quite high, where does the Stockton native go next, and will it be a rematch with Paul in MMA?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the Paul vs. Diaz fight week, where Diaz goes from here, what it could take for the PFL to book an MMA rematch, and the possibility of a UFC return. Additionally, listener questions include Cory Sandhagen’s main event win over Rob Font at UFC Nashville, the bantamweight title picture, Tatiana Suarez’s title hopes following her finish of Jessica Andrade, Conor McGregor tweeting (and deleting) up a storm over the past few days, McGregor’s comments about the UFC cooling on a fight with Michael Chandler, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.