Video: Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan train — and fire weapons — together ahead of Stipe Miocic title fight

Jon Jones is preparing for his upcoming title defense by training his grappling with a man many consider to be one the greatest no-gi grapplers of all-time.

The UFC heavyweight champion will put his title on the line against former champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. With the massive fight less than three months away, Jones has been spending time with five-time ADCC world champion Gordon Ryan on the mats, as well as on the shooting range.

Check out videos of Jones and Ryan together in the videos below, courtesy of Jones’ Instagram account.

After an over three-year hiatus, which included vacating the UFC light heavyweight title, Jones returned to the octagon in March and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to capture the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285. “Bones” has contemplated whether or not his fight with Miocic would be his final octagon appearance, although there are some interesting matchups for Jones with Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, and Jailton Almeida making a lot of noise in the division.