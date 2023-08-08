Nate Diaz opens as overwhelming favorite to beat Jake Paul in potential MMA rematch

Jake Paul may want to be careful what he wishes for.

Paul defeated Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match on Saturday, claiming a one-sided unanimous decision over the UFC veteran at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The bout was Diaz’s professional boxing debut, and afterward much of the conversation shifted to Paul’s challenge of a $10 million rematch back in Diaz’s stomping grounds of MMA.

Paul is now 7-1 as a professional boxer but has never competed in MMA. And if he plans to follow through on his promise, he’ll make his MMA debut as a massive underdog.

Paul opened as more than a 6-to-1 underdog (+650) in a potential MMA rematch rematch against Diaz, with the Stockton native coming in as an overwhelming 12-to-1 favorite (-1200), according to opening betting lines released Sunday by online bookmaker BetOnline.

For the uninitiated, that means a bettor would have to wager a whopping $1,200 sum on Diaz in order to make $100 of profit if he defeats Paul in an MMA rematch.

Paul is exclusively signed with PFL for any future MMA competition.

Speaking at his post-fight press conference, Diaz appeared amenable to the idea of an MMA rematch if PFL is willing to co-promote with Real Fight Inc.

“They said they wanted to do the PFL thing, and I think that if we want to do that, we’re going to have to co-promote and do Real Fight vs. PFL, and I’m with that. But my goal is to get a rematch in any art,” Diaz said.

“We’re going to see what happens with him, see if he really wants to do that. If not, I’ll be back in [boxing] hunting him down too. Either way is fine with me.”