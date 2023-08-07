Rodrigo Nascimento, Don’Tale Mayes set to rematch at UFC Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Nascimento and Don’Tale Mayes will meet again at UFC’s upcoming event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 4, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by top-ranked heavyweights Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida.

Nascimento (10-1, 1 no contest) and Mayes (10-5, 1 no contest) first met in May 2020, and Brazil’s “Ze Colmeia” won via second-round rear-naked choke.

Nascimento, who would suffer his first professional loss five months later to Chris Daukaus, enters UFC Sao Paulo on a two-fight winning streak over Ilir Latifi and Tanner Boser.

Mayes had just lost to Ciryl Gane in his UFC debut when he fought Nascimento in Jacksonville, Fla. “Lord Kong” lost only one of his next five in the octagon since.

The 31-year-old heavyweight, a three-time veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series, stopped former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in his most recent bout with a second-round TKO finish.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.