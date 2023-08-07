 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor blasts Jake Paul, Nate Diaz in nasty social media posts, Paul and Diaz respond

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul appear to be circling one another, as was shown during a now-partially deleted Twitter exchange following Paul’s most recent boxing victory.

On Saturday night in Dallas, Paul defeated Nate Diaz — who has shared the UFC’s octagon with McGregor on two separate occasions — via unanimous decision. What began with a criticism of Nate Diaz’s performance turned into a stated attack on Paul, before the exchange really took a turn for the worse.

Paul had seen enough, and responded to the former two-division champion.

McGregor would continue to take shots at Paul with more deleted tweets, including calling Paul derogatory names. Paul is no stranger to social media battles, and decided to keep it going by taking shots at McGregor’s recent troubles with the law, including the accusations against McGregor stemming from Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

Paul would have one more tweet in reaction to McGregor and some of the offensive language he used.

In typical Diaz fashion, he kept things very short and simple as he responded to, not just McGregor, but anybody else critical of the fight as well in just seven words.

Following Saturday night’s bout, Paul challenged Diaz for an MMA fight in the PFL. Diaz is keen on the idea of running it back with MMA rules, but has suggested all week that his plan after his 10-round bout with Paul was to either return to the UFC, or compete under his Real Fight Inc. banner.

McGregor is currently appearing on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter and is expected to face rival coach Michael Chandler, although a date has not been officially announced.

