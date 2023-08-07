Conor McGregor blasts Jake Paul, Nate Diaz in nasty social media posts, Paul and Diaz respond

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul appear to be circling one another, as was shown during a now-partially deleted Twitter exchange following Paul’s most recent boxing victory.

On Saturday night in Dallas, Paul defeated Nate Diaz — who has shared the UFC’s octagon with McGregor on two separate occasions — via unanimous decision. What began with a criticism of Nate Diaz’s performance turned into a stated attack on Paul, before the exchange really took a turn for the worse.

“Peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain’t hitting for me no more. I’ve seen him point, I’ve seen him turn/walk away etcetc. it’s stale now. Fkn Do somthing cos you’re doing nothing! Could’ve been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing f*** all.” - Conor McGregor in since deleted tweet. “I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit your face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a r*****. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO. #piss” - Conor McGregor in since deleted tweet.

Paul had seen enough, and responded to the former two-division champion.

Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the fuck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are. https://t.co/uYyccvulwj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

McGregor would continue to take shots at Paul with more deleted tweets, including calling Paul derogatory names. Paul is no stranger to social media battles, and decided to keep it going by taking shots at McGregor’s recent troubles with the law, including the accusations against McGregor stemming from Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife. https://t.co/uarTfY013P — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Paul would have one more tweet in reaction to McGregor and some of the offensive language he used.

I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a fuck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other… pic.twitter.com/JeXT4T4Xr3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 7, 2023

In typical Diaz fashion, he kept things very short and simple as he responded to, not just McGregor, but anybody else critical of the fight as well in just seven words.

Most people don’t know shit about boxing — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 7, 2023

Following Saturday night’s bout, Paul challenged Diaz for an MMA fight in the PFL. Diaz is keen on the idea of running it back with MMA rules, but has suggested all week that his plan after his 10-round bout with Paul was to either return to the UFC, or compete under his Real Fight Inc. banner.

McGregor is currently appearing on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter and is expected to face rival coach Michael Chandler, although a date has not been officially announced.