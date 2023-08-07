The MMA Hour with Charles Oliveira, KSI, Cory Sandhagen, Dan Hardy, Chris Avila, and Luciana Andrade

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a look back at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz and UFC Nashville.

1:45 p.m.: Chris Avila joins the show following his win over Jeremy Stephens.

2 p.m.: Dan Hardy looks back on the busy weekend in combat sports.

2:30 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen reflects on his win at UFC Nashville and what’s next.

3 p.m.: We break down the most recent parlay boys selection and GC recaps his bets.

3:20 p.m.: Luciana Andrade returns to discuss the latest in her life.

3:30 p.m.: Charles Oliveira previews his title rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

4 p.m.: KSI discusses the latest in the boxing world, his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, and more.

