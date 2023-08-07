The MMA Hour with Charles Oliveira, KSI, Cory Sandhagen, Dan Hardy, Chris Avila, and Luciana Andrade

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We take a look back at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz and UFC Nashville.
1:45 p.m.: Chris Avila joins the show following his win over Jeremy Stephens.
2 p.m.: Dan Hardy looks back on the busy weekend in combat sports.
2:30 p.m.: Cory Sandhagen reflects on his win at UFC Nashville and what’s next.
3 p.m.: We break down the most recent parlay boys selection and GC recaps his bets.
3:20 p.m.: Luciana Andrade returns to discuss the latest in her life.
3:30 p.m.: Charles Oliveira previews his title rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.
4 p.m.: KSI discusses the latest in the boxing world, his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, and more.
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Loading comments...