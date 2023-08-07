On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen kept his winning streak rolling… but at what cost? There’s no question that Sandhagen is deserving of a shot at the UFC bantamweight title, but did his safety-first, wrestling-heavy decision victory over Rob Font at UFC Nashville actually hurt his stock?

On an all-new episode of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and special guest host José Youngs discuss whether Sandhagen did enough to jump to the front of the contender line or if he’s going to be left hanging regardless of who wins between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, and we pose a similar question for the dominant Tatiana Suarez, who is already being called the uncrowned queen of the strawweight division. In addition, future matchups are discussed for main card winners Dustin Jacoby, Diego Lopes, Tanner Boser, and Ludovit Klein.

