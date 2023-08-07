Morning Report: T.J. Dillashaw says he’s still the best bantamweight ‘by far,’ will return if shoulder heals

Injuries forced T.J. Dillashaw to retire early.

It was apparent watching what became his final bout in the octagon that Dillashaw was about to need another healing period to recover from a nasty shoulder dislocation. Dillashaw’s second-round TKO loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 was just a glimpse into the continuous struggles he’d been dealing with. Ultimately, it led to his retirement from MMA shortly after despite not being his plan.

“I didn’t want to retire,” Dillashaw said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “It’s been a real bitter thing. It’s been hard for me to be around the sport recently like even helping my training partner Juan Archuleta fighting in Japan in RIZIN for the belt. It’s been hard for me to wrap my head around being in the sport at the same time being forced out of it. Also, my career just kind of panned out the way it did towards the end — really just bitter, you know?

“I’m hoping — every doctor I’ve met, they’re all specialists on my shoulder, they’re all telling me they can’t put me back good enough to be able to fight again. Doctors aren’t always right but I have to have a super-extensive shoulder surgery. What I’m waiting on right now are some cadaver parts. I need a cadaver shoulder head bone.”

While he primarily became known for his striking as his career peaked, Dillashaw always had a strong wrestling base in his back pocket. Against Sterling, Dillashaw was unable to get off any effective offense as a one-armed fighter and when faced with takedowns and grappling scenarios just couldn’t defend properly.

“I was fighting a guy that I match up really well against,” Dillashaw said. “Aljamain Sterling had the belt — has the belt — and I don’t think he’s that great. Yeah, he’s got some awesome grappling, he’s got some tricky back takes but his stand-up is just not threatening at all. I could let him hit me as hard as he wants and nothing would happen.”

Knowing shoulder surgery was inevitable, the fight was viewed as likely a last-chance moment by Dillashaw. He’d already been out for a year prior with a previous knee injury and now the hope is to finally get the shoulder dealt with next month after the aforementioned requirements are found.

Dillashaw noted that he’d welcome something like a Dominick Cruz rematch should he end up back in action as soon as he can return to sustainable health. Cruz dethroned Dillashaw by a split decision in January 2016 after a layoff of his own.

Whether or not one more title shot is even attainable, “The Viper” just wants a chance to go out on his terms.

“I know that I’m still the best guy in the weight class, by far,” Dillashaw said. “For the sport to be taken from me the way that it was, it just doesn’t sit well with me... If the shoulder’s good, man, definitely I have to get back in there. I can’t let it go out the way it did.”

