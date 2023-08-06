Nick Diaz calls to fight Jake Paul or Logan Paul after Nate Diaz’s loss: ‘I’m a lot better than both of these guys’

Nick Diaz wants revenge for the Diaz army.

Diaz, 40, was in attendance Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas to support his younger brother Nate Diaz, who made his professional boxing debut in a 10-round unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul. After the bout, Diaz hopped on the mic to make it clear that he wants a piece of the Paul brothers, whether it’s Jake or older brother Logan.

“I think [Nate] needed a little more work,” Diaz said of his younger brother on the pay-per-view broadcast. “But let’s cut to the chase, I’m a lot better than both of these guys that are out there. I’d love to entertain the idea of moving on in on whoever they’ve got for me. So if they want to do Round 2 [against Jake], if [Nate] ain’t going to do it, I’ll take it. [Jake’s] got an older brother too, so don’t forget about the one and only.”

Diaz last competed professionally in 2021 when he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. The bout was Diaz’s first since January 2015 and extended a four-fight winless streak for the Stockton native dating back to his infamous 2012 loss to Carlos Condit for the UFC interim welterweight title. Diaz also dropped a 2013 unanimous decision to Georges St-Pierre for the undisputed UFC welterweight title over that span.

Unlike his younger brother, Diaz has boxed professionally once before, defeating Alfonso Rocha via unanimous decision in his pro debut back in 2005.

“I’d like to get a good look at what’s going on because I don’t know what’s happening, but I like to keep options open,” Diaz said. “I’d like to entertain something in the near future. We could talk about that. It could be a possibility. Either way, yeah, one of those two, or maybe something else. Who knows? I’ve got a lot going on right now, but we can sort that out.

“Of course [it motivates me], that’s why I try to stay away from the fight game in general, because I’m all the way in,” Diaz continued. “It’s all or nothing. I’m never one foot in, one foot out. But me coming here today, I just feel that I have a little bit of an opportunity to open up a little bit of a window. If that’s what it is, then just let it be known — I’m still motivated as ever, and I’m a harder worker and better fighter than anybody that’s out here in this right now in this day and age.”