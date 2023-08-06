Elon Musk boasts fight with Mark Zuckerberg will live-stream on X with proceeds going to charity

Elon Musk is reigniting talks of a fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

The billionaires have gone back and forth in recent months over a potential exhibition bout, though the conversation appeared to have died down before Musk posted Sunday that the fight is going to stream live on X (the social media platform formerly and still popularly known as Twitter).

See Musk’s post below.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Details were skimpy beyond Musk’s comment, with the business magnate not noting a date nor the specific charity that the fight will allegedly be in support of. Zuckerberg is yet to publicly respond to Musk’s latest claim.

Musk has recently been pushing the live-streaming potential of X amid intense competition in the social media market, with Zuckerberg launching Threads as an alternative to the re-branded Twitter. This past October, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

Since the acquisition, advertisers have fled the platform en masse following widespread changes to the service, with Musk saying that there has been a 50 percent drop in ad revenue and that X remains in negative cash flow. Threads has also faltered after a successful launch of around 100 million sign-ups, having lost over half of its users according to Zuckerberg.

UFC President Dana White has expressed interest in promoting the Musk vs. Zuckerberg bout, though he shot down the suggestion that it take place at UFC 300 next year. In addition to White, several stars of the MMA world have suggested they’d like to be involved, with Jon Jones offering to train Zuckerberg and Georges St-Pierre leaning towards Team Musk.