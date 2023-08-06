Video: Logan Paul scuffles with fan ringside at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, sparks brawl

Logan Paul saw plenty of action last night.

Though it was his brother Jake Paul who was the featured performer Saturday evening as he faced longtime UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match, Logan made sure his presence was felt as he accompanied Jake to the ring and closely observed the fight from ringside. Jake went on to earn a clear-cut decision win over Diaz.

Following the fight, video emerged of Logan getting into his own scrap during the bout as he appeared to be involved in an altercation with a fan that led to others quickly getting involved.

Watch the video below.

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

It’s unclear exactly who Paul was having words with and what sparked the conversation, but the video shows the situation escalating quickly as Paul and his unnamed adversary are separated while the outside-the-ring action intensifies. One individual is seen picking up a chair and apparently attempting to use it as a weapon.

Paul is yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Overall, it was an eventful evening for the older Paul brother, who made the flight from Detroit to Dallas after performing at the WWE’s annual “SummerSlam” pay-per-view event. Paul was successful in yet another impressive pro wrestling performance as he was booked to go over high-flying WWE superstar Ricochet.