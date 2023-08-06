Jake Paul explains why he didn’t get the finish after scoring nasty knockdown of Nate Diaz

In the hours leading up to their fight on Saturday, Jake Paul predicted a fifth-round knockout over Nate Diaz. His prophecy nearly came true.

After a fast start from the 26-year-old boxer put Diaz on the ropes early, Paul finally connected with a clean left hook in Round 5 that sent Diaz stumbling face-first to the canvas. The momentum was so strong that Diaz nearly fell through the ring ropes, however he was quick to get back to his feet and survive to the end of the round.

“My motor was running hot and I was punching him hard and hard and hard, and he wasn’t going down,” Paul explained at the post-fight press conference. “He was standing there. So I didn’t want to burn out and let him catch a win and come back with something.

“So I was being patient, being smart, and was looking for the kill. But at the end of the day, he withstood a bunch of big, big, big punches.”

Over the course of 10 rounds, Paul outlanded Diaz in total punches 174 to 143, which is a somewhat remarkable statistic considering the reputation that the one-time UFC title contender maintained throughout his career as a volume striker. Diaz still holds the current record for significant strikes in a three-round UFC fight from his peppering of Donald Cerrone to the tune of 238 shots.

But despite throwing power punches and head-hunting for the finish, Paul ultimately only connected with that one knockdown.

“I don’t know how he survived the first round, but he’s a dog and I walked the dog,” Paul said. “For sure [he felt my power], I could see it the whole fight. In the first round, I seen his eyes light up and he was like, ‘OK, they talk about this kid’s power, but when you feel it, it’s different.’”

Paul and Diaz traded plenty of verbal warfare too.

“We were talking to each other the whole fight,” Paul said. “He was saying words that I can’t repeat, but I was like, ‘Where’s all that talk now? Gotcha! Shut up!’ It was fun.

“When you’re in there with another dog, you can sense it and it just makes the sport more fun. This fight was probably the most memorable yet.”

As far as what comes next, Paul has already mentioned running it back with Diaz in MMA as well as pursuing a rematch in boxing against Tommy Fury, who handed him his lone defeat in a split decision back in February.

It appears one name that has dropped off Paul’s radar is UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who chimed in via social media while watching one of his old foes in Diaz clash with the social influencer in a boxing match.

“I don’t care about that guy,” Paul said about McGregor. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo [Alvarez].”