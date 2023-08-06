 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz & UFC Nashville post-fight show: Reaction to Diaz’s loss, Sandhagen’s win, more

By Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee
Nate Diaz gave it his best shot, but the MMA world remains winless against Jake Paul.

MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon react to a busy Saturday night, headlined by Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz and Cory Sandhagen’s not-so-action-packed win over Rob Font at UFC Nashville. The gang discusses their biggest takeaways from Diaz’s performance, surprises from the fight, where Diaz goes from here, whether a $10 million MMA rematch is actually going to happen, and more. Then, they turn their attention to UFC Nashville and whether Sandhagen’s wrestling-heavy victory was enough to propel him into a title shot, whether the long-awaited Tatiana Suarez moment is finally upon us after her stoppage of Jessica Andrade, and more more.

Catch the Paul vs. Diaz and UFC Nashville post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

