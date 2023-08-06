UFC Nashville results: Cory Sandhagen grinds out Rob Font for scorecard shutout

Cory Sandhagen dominated short-notice UFC Nashville replacement Rob Font, but he didn’t win over any fans at Bridgestone Arena.

By the time the fight was in deep waters, the crowd booed lustily at Sandhagen’s wrestling-forward style, which led to unanimous 50-45 scorecards – and reportedly UFC President Dana White’s exit at Round 4.

Sandhagen later told the crowd his wrestling-heavy approach was the result of a tricep injury he suffered in the first round. But that admission won him few points with those who took in his old-school, grinding style that, while effective, wasn’t very dynamic.

Sandhagen called for the winner of the upcoming bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and star Sean O’Malley, who fight next week at UFC 292 in Boston. Given the response to his fight, it’s unlikely that request will be fulfilled. Sterling was in the audience on Saturday and pointed out Font’s lack of wrestling, saying “there’s levels to this.”

In early rounds, Font fared moderately well in the striking department. But Sandhagen masterfully drew him forward into giving up takedowns that led to extended stretches of ground control. By the end of the fight, Sandhagen had notched over 19 minutes of control on the canvas, per the promotion’s stats.

Sandhagen now has won three straight since his most recent setback, a decision loss against ex-champ Petr Yan. For Font, the setback is much steeper, coming after a triumphant knockout of Adrian Yanez.