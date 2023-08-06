‘F****** trash’: Pros react to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz

Jake Paul out-boxed and out-worked Nate Diaz to win a unanimous decision in their 10-round boxing match at American Airlines Center on Saturday in Dallas.

In the end, the judges scored the contest 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 for Paul. Afterward, Paul reiterated his $10 million challenge for an MMA rematch with Diaz, which Diaz appeared amenable to if PFL is willing to co-promote with his Real Fight Inc. promotional arm.

Check out how the MMA world reacted to Paul vs. Diaz below.

Y’all won’t like it but I got Jake Paul by KO. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023

This is exactly how I expected this to go — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 6, 2023

Wow this crowd is nuts for Diaz. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2023

Diaz getting lit up !! #PaulDiaz — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

that boy jake is tired hahaha let’s go nate! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 6, 2023

LEZZZ FUCKING GOOOO @NateDiaz209 NorCal Represent!! — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023

Dang is Diaz starting to wear him out??? — Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2023

Fuck this , sweetie what’s up — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul drops Diaz in Round 5 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/ArAuab7BVh — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 6, 2023

He’s gotta stop letting Jake hold him. Nate gotta push more in these last 4 rounds cuz of the knockdown. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023

What a joke — Charlie Valencia (@charlievalencia) August 6, 2023

Bro these commentators must be getting a really nice check from Jake’s team these dudes are glazing bad — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 6, 2023

Cmon @ShowtimeShawnP be fair with your commentary #PaulDiaz — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 6, 2023

And duck off ref. Respectfully. #PaulvsDiaz — Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 6, 2023

Good fight … — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

I got Nate winning on points for far pic.twitter.com/rZhEyTovst — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 6, 2023

This fight is exactly what I thought. Lol Diaz playing the same dumbass game. SMH. — Erick Gonzalez (@GhostPepper_UFC) August 6, 2023

Nate’s a fake cardio machine. Turns up last 3 rounds and fucks around the rest. Shits whack man. — Erick Gonzalez (@GhostPepper_UFC) August 6, 2023

NATE DIAZ SAID WAT WE ALL THINKING W/ THAT GUILLOTINA — Jason Mayhem Miller (@mayhemmiller) August 6, 2023

NDA wins by 10th round Guillotine! @NateDiaz209 for life. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) August 6, 2023

Is it Jake Paul v Nick Diaz in MMA next !? #PaulDiaz — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul is great at picking his fights. The wrong fighters are representing MMA against this kid. #PaulDiaz — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023

Nate won that fight, the decision was fucking trash. #PaulDiaz — Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) August 6, 2023

Nate might of lost but he still won lol — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) August 6, 2023

i will save mma. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 6, 2023