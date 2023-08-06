‘F****** trash’: Pros react to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz

Jake Paul out-boxed and out-worked Nate Diaz to win a unanimous decision in their 10-round boxing match at American Airlines Center on Saturday in Dallas.
In the end, the judges scored the contest 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 for Paul. Afterward, Paul reiterated his $10 million challenge for an MMA rematch with Diaz, which Diaz appeared amenable to if PFL is willing to co-promote with his Real Fight Inc. promotional arm.
Check out how the MMA world reacted to Paul vs. Diaz below.
Y’all won’t like it but I got Jake Paul by KO.— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 6, 2023
This is exactly how I expected this to go— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 6, 2023
Wow this crowd is nuts for Diaz.— Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2023
Diaz getting lit up !! #PaulDiaz— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023
Do something Nate!!! #PaulDiaz #DiazPaul— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) August 6, 2023
that boy jake is tired hahaha let’s go nate!— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 6, 2023
LEZZZ FUCKING GOOOO @NateDiaz209 NorCal Represent!!— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023
Dang is Diaz starting to wear him out???— Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2023
Fuck this , sweetie what’s up— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023
Let’s go @NateDiaz209 !!!!!— Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 6, 2023
Jake started strong, but @NateDiaz209 cardio is kicking in. #DAZN #PaulvsDiaz— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) August 6, 2023
Jake Paul drops Diaz in Round 5 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/ArAuab7BVh— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 6, 2023
He’s gotta stop letting Jake hold him. Nate gotta push more in these last 4 rounds cuz of the knockdown.— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023
What a joke— Charlie Valencia (@charlievalencia) August 6, 2023
Bro these commentators must be getting a really nice check from Jake’s team these dudes are glazing bad— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) August 6, 2023
Cmon @ShowtimeShawnP be fair with your commentary #PaulDiaz— Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 6, 2023
And duck off ref. Respectfully. #PaulvsDiaz— Jessica Penne (@JessicaPenne) August 6, 2023
I think he's having fun. #DAZN #PaulvsDiaz— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) August 6, 2023
Good fight …— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023
I got Nate winning on points for far pic.twitter.com/rZhEyTovst— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 6, 2023
This fight is exactly what I thought. Lol Diaz playing the same dumbass game. SMH.— Erick Gonzalez (@GhostPepper_UFC) August 6, 2023
Nate’s a fake cardio machine. Turns up last 3 rounds and fucks around the rest. Shits whack man.— Erick Gonzalez (@GhostPepper_UFC) August 6, 2023
NATE DIAZ SAID WAT WE ALL THINKING W/ THAT GUILLOTINA— Jason Mayhem Miller (@mayhemmiller) August 6, 2023
NDA wins by 10th round Guillotine! @NateDiaz209 for life.— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) August 6, 2023
Jake on the back half of the fight. #DAZN #PaulvsDiaz pic.twitter.com/1kqhwfca7L— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) August 6, 2023
Is it Jake Paul v Nick Diaz in MMA next !? #PaulDiaz— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 6, 2023
Jake Paul is great at picking his fights. The wrong fighters are representing MMA against this kid. #PaulDiaz— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 6, 2023
Nate won that fight, the decision was fucking trash. #PaulDiaz— Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) August 6, 2023
Nate might of lost but he still won lol— Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) August 6, 2023
i will save mma.— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 6, 2023
Congrats to @jakepaul and @natediaz209— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) August 6, 2023
Put on a good show and entertaining
Can't wait to see it with mma rules. And if you jake you want to pick on some bigger here I am.... pic.twitter.com/F6QD9pvRAN
