Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Sunday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Paul vs. Diaz took place Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Jake Paul (7-1) and Nate Diaz (0-1) squared off in the the main event clash. The fight aired live on pay-per-view on DAZN, ESPN+, and PPV.com.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Diaz put him in a guillotine. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/BCFfoBqLNM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul knocks down Nate Diaz in round 5 pic.twitter.com/tFipOrnnzR — ♛ ♛ (@CamCWFL) August 6, 2023

Round 1: Referee Mark Calo-oy on hand for the main event. Paul scores first with a body shot. Both fighters keeping their hands low. Paul with a few wild punches and he connects with a looping left. Right hand from Paul hurts Diaz. Paul looking to land with more power. Diaz tries to tie him up, but Paul shrugs him off. Uh oh. Hard body shot by Paul. Two more straight shots land for Paul. Diaz ties Paul up against the ropes for a brief break. This has been all Paul, not sure Diaz has even landed a punch. Diaz gets another tie-up, but he still has to survive the last 30 seconds of this one.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Paul.

Round 2: Diaz coming right at Jake, just stomping forward with his guard up. Paul misses with a big punch. Diaz with some looping shots of little impact. Diaz ducks right into a Paul right hand. He wants to work in the clinch with Paul. Short punches from Diaz inside. There’s an appeal to the crowd by Diaz. Glancing left by Diaz. Body shot scores for Paul. There’s a good right from Paul, he’s just loading that hand up and firing. Diaz with a counter left. Paul to the body. Diaz with some pressure to close out the round. A better round for Diaz. Still not great.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 20-17 Paul.

Round 3: Diaz again just bulling forward. Paul looks to stop the charge with an uppercut. There’s a straight left by Diaz. Light punches from Diaz, he’s making Paul uncomfortable. Counter left from Jake connects. Diaz busy, but having trouble connecting with anything substantial. Step-in right hand scores for Paul. Glancing left hook by Paul. Paul drives a right into Diaz’s midsection. Diaz opens up and he’s scoring. Paul landing the heavier shots so far.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 30-26 Paul.

Round 4: Paul landing punches as Diaz tries to crowd him. Diaz is having some moments when he can make this ugly, but it’s Paul controlling the range for the most part. There’s a couple of hooks for Diaz. Double jab by Paul. Paul sticks his tongue out at an advancing (and scoring) Diaz. They trade uppercuts. Diaz with the clear volume advantage in this frame. A Diaz combination puts Paul on the back foot. Body punches from Diaz. That’s a Diaz round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Diaz. Overall, 39-36 Paul.

Round 5: Good punches from Paul to start. Diaz takes a body shot and fakes being hurt. Diaz punches the body. Jab by Diaz, Paul lands a body shot. Left hook by Paul. Another left hook lands and Diaz stumbles badly, first knockdown for Paul in this one. Paul patient, but he’s looking to end this one when the action resumes. Another left staggers Diaz. Paul fires one into the body. Diaz showing life, chasing Paul with punches. We will go to a sixth round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Paul. Overall, 49-44 Paul.

Round 6: Paul opens with a right down the middle. He’s continuing to mix in body punches. Paul wants that KO shot. Not much output from Diaz in this round. Combo by Diaz as he gets back to pressuring Paul. Another left hook from Paul scores. That weapon has served Paul well throughout the fight.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 59-53 Paul.

Round 7: Paul moving well and jabbing at at Diaz. Body-head combo by Paul. This is target practice for Paul, not sure what Diaz is waiting for. Paul wins another exchange. Diaz having trouble landing anything square with Paul circling around the ring. Left hook scores again for Paul. Diaz landing in close, nothing heavy.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 69-62 Paul.

Round 8: Now it’s Paul with the tie-up, he’s not giving Diaz a chance to start a comeback. Diaz focusing on defense, few punches coming out right now. Paul content to pot shot unless Diaz opens up. Diaz offering the occasional counter, but Paul way up on the scorecard. He’s letting Diaz walk into punches. Diaz aggressive, much to the crowd’s delight. Diaz with a couple of good jabs. Left hand scores for Diaz and the bell rings as he looks to follow up.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Diaz. Overall, 78-72 Paul.

Round 9: Paul lands and Diaz looks unshaken. Good mix of body and head strikes from Paul. Paul back to the body. Straight right slows Diaz down. More jabs from Paul as he circles away. Diaz wants to tire Paul, but he’s not throwing much of anything. There’s a flurry from Diaz and he immediately stops to taunt Paul. Right hand scores for Diaz. Right hook by Diaz.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 88-81 Paul.

Round 10: Paul comes out firing. There’s one to the body, one to the head. Diaz is nails, for sure, but he needs to be more of a hammer if he wants to steal this one. Another body-head combo connects for Paul. And again, that combo is landing at will. Diaz leans on the ropes for a second, hard to tell if he’s tired or playing around. He tells Paul to bring it on and Paul obliges. Diaz lands a couple of counter punches. He fires away at Paul in the corner. Right hand connects for Diaz. Paul ties him up. Diaz has a minute left to make something happen. Left hook by Paul. Paul hits Diaz with an uppercut. Diaz raises his arms in victory for... reasons? Good-natured embrace after the bell rings.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 98-90 Paul.