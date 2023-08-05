UFC Nashville video: Dustin Jacoby blasts Kennedy Nzechukwu in first round

Dustin Jacoby didn’t need long to get back in the win column.

On Saturday, Jacoby faced off with rising prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu in a featured light heavyweight bout on the main card of UFC Nashville, and it only took the former Glory kickboxer 82 seconds to put Nzechukwu down.

Nzechukwu came out aggressively to start the fight, putting Jacoby on the back foot immediately and pressuring him around the cage. But Jacoby kept circling away and drawing the Nigerian fighter into his range, a tactic that ultimately paid off as just over a minute into the bout.

Nzechukwu committed to a shot, and Jacoby landed a short, nasty counter right hand that dropped him. Seeing opportunity, Jacoby pounced, forcing referee Gary Copeland to jump in and make the save.

The win was critical for Jacoby, who had lost his two prior bouts, both by decision, to Khalil Rountree and Azamat Murzakanov. Freshly in the win column, Jacoby should retain his No. 15 spot in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings. In contrast, the loss snaps a three-fight winning streak for Nzechukwu who was on the verge of his first ranking in the promotion.

Check out the finish below.