UFC Nashville video: Diego Lopes jumps into triangle-armbar finish of Gavin Tucker

Diego Lopes got the crowd at Bridgestone Arena going with a slick submission of Gavin Tucker on the main card of UFC Nashville.

Lopez jumped into position for a triangle choke and held on until his adjustments netted the triangle-armbar at 1:38 of the first round.

Check out the finish, courtesy of TNT Sports.

STATEMENT MADE



Diego Lopes with a big win over Gavin Tucker #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/EXQwi3zx6l — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 6, 2023

Tucker tried to pull out of the triangle choke, and initially, he had space to move as Lopes worked to close his legs around the neck. It was a yank of the arm that forced Tucker to move closer to avoid a joint-popping crank of his elbow.

But that move wound up being his undoing as Lopes secured the triangle and then went belly down, sending the two rolling and trading position as he went to mounted triangle. By then, Tucker had already submitted to the hold, and Lopes walked away triumphantly.

The win put Lopes back on the right foot after a decision loss to Movsar Evloev in his previous outing. It was Tucker’s second straight setback after a knockout loss to Dan Ige in his previous performance.