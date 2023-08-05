Paul vs. Diaz video: Jake Paul arrives on giant tank for Nate Diaz boxing match

Jake Paul is taking the term “ready for war” literally for his Nate Diaz showdown.

On Saturday, Paul arrived at American Airlines Center in Dallas in style for his boxing bout with Diaz. “The Problem Child” rolled into the arena sitting on what appeared to be a full-sized tank, an impressive flex by any measure, even given the YouTube star-turned-boxer’s history of publicity stunts.

Watch video of Paul’s entrance below.

It’s no surprise that Paul is determined to put on a show this week after seeing his undefeated record broken by rival Tommy Fury in his most recent boxing bout. After previously defeating MMA stars Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, Paul lost a split decision to Fury this past February.

He’s now set to welcome Diaz to the ring. Diaz competes as a pro boxer for the first time after recently parting ways with the UFC, following a 15-year run with the promotion.