SummerSlam video: Ronda Rousey put to sleep in possible final WWE match

Shayna Baszler got her revenge on Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam.

In real life, Baszler and Rousey are longtime friends, dating back to their careers in MMA where the two trained together and Rousey even coached Baszler on The Ultimate Fighter. After her MMA career was over, Baszler transitioned to pro wrestling, joining the WWE in 2017. Shortly after that, Rousey also made the switch permanently, and like in their MMA careers, Rousey saw much greater success much more quickly. In the WWE storyline, these tensions ultimately boiled over and on Saturday at SummerSlam in Detroit, Baszler and Rousey faced off in an MMA Rules match inside the WWE ring to settle their differences. And this time, Baszler emerged victorious.

The two had a tepid match that received numerous boos throughout, but made several callbacks to Rousey’s MMA career, with Baszler escaping Rousey’s infamous armbar and also landing a head kick that nearly sent Rousey crashing to the canvas. Utlimately, Baszler was able to secure a rear-naked choke that quickly put Rousey to sleep, ending the bout by technical submission.

The match is widely expected to be Rousey’s final one in the WWE for some time.

shayna had some hate behind that kick pic.twitter.com/10DAyNQxu9 — she (@livvsmone) August 6, 2023