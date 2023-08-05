‘You next champion‘: Fighters react to Tatiana Suarez’s big win over Jessica Andrade

Tatiana Suarez picked up her second win since a long injury layoff and potentially secured a title shot with a second-round submission of ex-champ Julianna Andrade at UFC Nashville.

Suarez tapped Andrade with a guillotine at 1:31 of Round 2 in the co-main event of Saturday’s event. Andrade managed to avoid danger in the first round of the bout, but Suarez eventually secured her trademark choke to coax two taps from the Brazilian.

TATIANA SUAREZ GOES GILLY TO TAP OUT ANDRADE #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/5j7CbcULtQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023

It was another dominant performance, and praise for Suarez was unanimous. Here’s what fighters had to say about Tatiana Suarez vs. Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville.

Second choke in a row! Congratulations @Tatianasuares you next champion #UfcNashvile — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 6, 2023

Nasty guillotine finish Tatiana!! Congrats on earning Jiujitsu Blackbelt Hardwork always pays off @ufc #andStill #undefeated #UFCNashville — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 6, 2023