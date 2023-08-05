 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SummerSlam video: Logan Paul cheats to win, heads to Dallas for Jake Paul fight

By Jed Meshew
Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

By hook or by crook, Logan Paul continues to dazzle inside the WWE.

Over the past few years, the social media influencer has made a name for himself as a high-flying, wrestling daredevil, with a number of viral WWE moments to his name. On Saturday night at SummerSlam, Paul added another moment to his list, though this one for more nefarious reasons as the YouTuber won his scheduled match with Ricochet through the use of illegal brass knuckles.

Prior to the finishing sequence, Paul and Ricochet put on an exceptional wrestling match, featuring a number of high-flying maneuvers that captivated the crowd and internet alike. Check out the rest of the highlights below.

SummerSlam is currently taking place at Ford Field in Detroit, and immediately after the match, Paul has a private plane lined up to take him to Dallas, so the WWE superstar can be in the arena for his brother Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Diaz.

