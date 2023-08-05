SummerSlam video: Logan Paul cheats to win, heads to Dallas for Jake Paul fight

By hook or by crook, Logan Paul continues to dazzle inside the WWE.

Over the past few years, the social media influencer has made a name for himself as a high-flying, wrestling daredevil, with a number of viral WWE moments to his name. On Saturday night at SummerSlam, Paul added another moment to his list, though this one for more nefarious reasons as the YouTuber won his scheduled match with Ricochet through the use of illegal brass knuckles.

Logan Paul finished Ricochet with brass knuckles #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7k2N2WGwcK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

Prior to the finishing sequence, Paul and Ricochet put on an exceptional wrestling match, featuring a number of high-flying maneuvers that captivated the crowd and internet alike. Check out the rest of the highlights below.

I don’t wanna like Logan Paul, but damn that boy good! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/XL6rsAGb00 — Public Enemies (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 6, 2023

Hurricane Neckbreaker to Logan Paul from the top rope. Holy shit #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/8LpcfYLuO5 — Roman Reigns SZN (@reigns_era) August 6, 2023

Springboard Frogsplash de Logan Paul. Es un no parar. Tremendo. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/cOE3qsa0KB — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 6, 2023

SummerSlam is currently taking place at Ford Field in Detroit, and immediately after the match, Paul has a private plane lined up to take him to Dallas, so the WWE superstar can be in the arena for his brother Jake Paul’s fight with Nate Diaz.