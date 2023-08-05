UFC Nashville live blog: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

This is the UFC Nashville live blog for Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez, the co-main event fight on Saturday in Nashville.

A former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade is one of the most storied female fighters in UFC history. With a record 24 fights in the promotion across three weight divisions, she is also among the most active fighters in the promotion – this will be her fourth fight in 2023. Unfortunately for the 31-year-old Brazilian, those fights haven’t gone well as of late, as she is currently on a two-fight skid, getting stopped by Erin Blanchfield and Yan Xiaonan, respectively. To maintain her spot near the top of the strawweight rankings, the former champion needs to pull of a big win on Saturday.

When Tatiana Suarez made her UFC debut in 2016, many had the decorated wrestler pegged as a future champion, and Suarez only vindicated those beliefs with her first several performances in the cage, respective wins over past and future champions Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. Injury troubles derailed her momentum in 2019, though, forcing the American out of action for nearly four years before she made her successful return to the cage, submitting Montana de la Rosa in February. At 32, Suarez looks to get back into title contention with a win over another former champion.

