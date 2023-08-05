UFC Nashville live blog: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

This is the UFC Nashville live blog for Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font, the main event on Saturday in Nashville.

One of the top bantamweights in the world, Sandhagen was originally scheduled to face highly-touted prospect Umar Nurmagomedov this Saturday, with a potential title shot hanging in the balance. An injury forced Nurmagomedov out of the fight, and now Sandhagen faces the super-dangerous Font on short notice, a fight “The Sandman” desperately needs to win if he wants to stake his claim to a 135-pound title shot.

A perennial top-10 bantamweight, Font was originally supposed to face Song Yadong at UFC 292 later this month, but after Song was injured, Font instead jumped in against the surging Sandhagen. The “New England Cartel” fighter, who stopped Adrian Yanez in his previous showing, now has a chance to rocket into title contention with a great performance on Saturday.

Check out the UFC Nashville main event live blog below.