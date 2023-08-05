Drake puts $250K bet on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul: ‘I can never bet against a Diaz brother’

Nate Diaz may be an underdog in his boxing match against Jake Paul but he has at least one hip-hop superstar in his corner.

Drake posted a screenshot of his latest wager — a whopping $250,000 bet placed on Diaz to pull off the upset over Paul in the main event fight from Dallas on Saturday. If he cashes the bet with a Diaz win, Drake stands to score a massive $1 million payday based on the current odds.

“Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That’s just how I was raised” Drake wrote in a caption on his Instagram stories.

Of course, Drake has become synonymous with these big money bets that sometimes payoff and other times cost the rapper hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The wager from Drake comes just a few months after he put down an even bigger bet on Paul to knockout Tommy Fury in their fight back in February. On that night, Drake placed a $400,000 wager on Paul, who ultimately dropped a split decision to Fury that served as the first loss on his professional record.

Afterwards, Paul addressed the wager while joking that his shortcoming came due to the “Drake curse” when he bets on some fighters, who end up suffering losses in the end.

“$400,000 is nothing to him,” Paul said after his fight. “He’s won a lot more money betting on me before so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake.”

It appears Drake opted to go the other route this time and put his money on Diaz, who has remained a sizable underdog to Paul ever since the fight was first announced.