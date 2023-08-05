 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz start time, TV schedule, ring walks

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Jake Paul
Jake Paul will headline another event Saturday night in Dallas.
The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz start time and TV schedule for the Paul vs. Diaz fight card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Paul vs. Diaz fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event features a nine-bout card headlined by the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz blockbuster showdown on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. The Paul vs. Diaz ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 11 p.m. ET.

The Paul vs. Diaz prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and DAZN. The schedule for this portion of the card is below:

Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera

Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo

CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos

The card then heads over to DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Jake Paul will welcome former UFC star Nate Diaz to the world of professional boxing in the main event. The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila

H20 Sylve vs. William Silva

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

