Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz start time and TV schedule for the Paul vs. Diaz fight card at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night.
This post will help explain the Paul vs. Diaz fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.
The event features a nine-bout card headlined by the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz blockbuster showdown on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. The Paul vs. Diaz ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 11 p.m. ET.
The Paul vs. Diaz prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and DAZN. The schedule for this portion of the card is below:
Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera
Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo
CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos
The card then heads over to DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. Jake Paul will welcome former UFC star Nate Diaz to the world of professional boxing in the main event. The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy
Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila
H20 Sylve vs. William Silva
Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry
Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez
