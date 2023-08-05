UFC Nashville Results: Sandhagen vs. Font

MMA Fighting has UFC Nashville results, live blogs of the top two fights, and more from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday night.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font will clash in a 140-pound catchweight contest. Sandhagen and Font have won three of their past five fights.

Undefeated rising star Tatiana Suarez will square off against former UFC champion Jessica Andrade in a strawweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Nashville results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja

Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev