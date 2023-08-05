UFC Nashville Results: Sandhagen vs. Font

MMA Fighting has UFC Nashville results, live blogs of the top two fights, and more from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday night.
In the main event, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font will clash in a 140-pound catchweight contest. Sandhagen and Font have won three of their past five fights.
Undefeated rising star Tatiana Suarez will square off against former UFC champion Jessica Andrade in a strawweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Nashville results below.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)
Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
