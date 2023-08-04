John Lineker scores vicious buzzer-beater knockout at ONE Championship

John Lineker still has those “Hands of Stone.”

On Friday night, Lineker faced Jae Woong Kim at ONE Championship Fight Night 13 in Bangkok, stopping the South Korean fighter with just 4 seconds left in the fight.

Already having a tough week after failing to make weight for the fight, Lineker’s night got off to a very poor start when Kim scored and early takedown in the first round, dominating the action from top position for most of the frame. Things improved slightly for Lineker in the second round, but Kim still had a lot of success mixing up his strikes on the feet and circling away from the power shots Lineker threw back. That trend continued in the third round as Kim continued to pick Lineker apart with kicks and knees at range, and with seconds left, it looked like Lineker was about to suffer his second straight defeat.

But Lineker wasn’t having that. With just a few seconds left, he landed a monstrous left hook during an exchange that sent Kim crashing to the canvas. Seizing the moment, the Brazilian fighter jumped on his fallen foe and hammered home nasty ground-and-pound shots, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the bout just before the final bell.

After the fight, Lineker called for another shot at ONE bantamweight champion Fabricio de Andrade, who took the title from Lineker in February when “Hands of Stone” retired before the fifth round.

Check out highlights of the incredible comeback below.