Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul & UFC Nashville preview show: Does Diaz have more magic left in him?

Ladies and gentlemen, the circus has officially come to Dallas.

MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee are back to preview the packed combat sports weekend, headlined by Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz and UFC Nashville. The gang discusses the strange lead-up to Paul vs. Diaz, whether Diaz has surprised them, their level of interest in the fight, the road to a Diaz victory, whether any of this actually matters, and more. Then, they dive into a sneaky good UFC Nashville card punctuated by two stellar fights: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font and Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez. What’s at stake for the bantamweight headliners and is the long-awaited Suarez title run finally upon us? We also answer a slew of fan questions, plus more.

Catch the Paul vs. Diaz and UFC Nashville preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.