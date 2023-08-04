Paul vs. Diaz weigh-in results: Jake Paul, Nate Diaz on weight for boxing clash; Chris Avila misses weight

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are ready to rock.

At the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s highly anticipated boxing match at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Paul and Diaz successfully made weight with Paul coming in at 185 pounds on the dot and Diaz a shade under at 184.9.

Paul seemed unsure of his weight at first as he stepped to the scale early at Friday’s weigh-ins for a test run before returning later in the proceedings with a banner draped in front of him so that he could strip down. He eventually hit the mark without issue.

Diaz showed up in the second hour of the official weigh-ins and also required the assistance of the banner before successfully making weight.

Saturday’s main event is Diaz’s first foray into the pro boxing world after previously competing in 34 MMA bouts, including a 15-year run with the UFC. Paul is 6-1 in boxing and looks to rebound from his first setback this past February, a split decision loss to rival Tommy Fury.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Amanda Serrano weighed in at 124.6 pounds for her title rematch against Heather Hardy (125.8).

Seventeen of the eighteen fighters scheduled to compete Saturday successfully made weight, with the exception of Chris Avila weighed in at 170.3 pounds for his bout with former UFC standout Jeremy Stephens, 2.3 pounds over the limit. The bout is expected to proceed as scheduled, with Avila forfeiting an undisclosed percentage of his purse as penalty.

See full Paul vs. Diaz weigh-in results are below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul (185) vs. Nate Diaz (184.9)

Amanda Serrano (124.6) vs. Heather Hardy (125.8)

Jeremy Stephens (167) vs. Chris Avila (170.3)*

H20 Sylve (134.5) vs. William Silva (134.6)

Shadasia Green (166.9) vs. Olivia Curry (166.7)

Angel Beltran (144.4) vs. Alan Sanchez (147.1)

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Kevin Newman II (161.8) vs. Quillisto Madera (164.9)

Noel Cavazos (148.6) vs. Jose Aguayo (149.4)

Cee Jay Hamilton (136.9) vs. Luciano Ramos (140)

*Avila missed weight. His bout with Jeremy Stephens is expected to proceed as scheduled, with Avila being fined an undisclosed percentage of his purse as penalty