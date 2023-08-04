PFL 7 Results: Jenkins vs. Pinedo

MMA Fighting has PFL 7 results for the Jenkins vs. Pinedo fight card from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

In the main event, Bubba Jenkins will square off against Jesus Pinedo in a featherweight semifinal. Gabriel Braga and Chris Wade will compete in the other featherweight semifinal on the main card.

The light heavyweight finalists will also be determined on the main card.

Check out the PFL 7 results below.

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar

Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin

Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman

Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett

Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell