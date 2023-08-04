UFC Nashville weigh-in video

At the UFC Nashville official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font will have to make a catchweight limit of 140 pounds (with one-pound allowance).

The UFC Nashville official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The UFC Nashville ceremonial weigh-ins are at 6 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Nashville weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Cory Sandhagen (139.5) vs. Rob Font (139) — 140-pound catchweight

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Tatiana Suarez (115.5)

Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Diego Lopes (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Tanner Boser (204.5) vs. Aleksa Camur (204)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein (156)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5)

Jeremiah Wells (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)

Billy Quarantillo (145) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

Sean Woodson (146) vs. Dennis Buzukja

Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Assu Almabayev (125.5)