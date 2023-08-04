Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in video

At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz weigh-ins Friday in Dallas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will step on the scale.

Paul and Diaz have to hit 185 pounds, the contracted limit for their main event showdown.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy will compete in a featherweight contest and will have to hit 126 pounds.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins here.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 6 p.m. ET.

The complete Paul vs. Diaz weigh-in results are below.

Main card (DAZN PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

Jeremy Stephens vs. Chris Avila

H20 Sylve vs. William Silva

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Angel Beltran vs. Alan Sanchez

Preliminary Card (DAZN at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Kevin Newman II vs. Quillisto Madera

Noel Cavazos vs. Jose Aguayo

CJ Hamilon vs. Luciano Ramos