Morning Report: Jake Paul says a Conor McGregor fight ‘only makes sense’ after he knocks out Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is already anticipating his potential next moves.

“The Problem Child” seeks his seventh career victory as a professional boxer in Dallas, Texas tomorrow night. Paul has amassed a 6-1 record, consisting most notably of former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. He’ll next look to add another to his resume in the form of 15-year UFC veteran Nate Diaz in a middleweight affair.

Paul has called out just about every big-name star in the MMA world that can be thought of since he truly began building his name in boxing after his knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson in career match No. 2. A name that has continually been on the mind of Paul has been none other than Diaz’s old rival Conor McGregor, who he feels can be lured into a potential clash with a finish in the American Airlines Center.

“When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn’t, it only makes sense for him to want that money fight,” Paul told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know how serious he’s taking fighting at all, and I don’t know how serious the fight world is taking him.

“Who knows if he still has that same appeal? But look, I always said I’d fight him. I’m down. It’s a big, massive event. He obviously has to ask his boss [UFC President] Dana [White], if he can do that. I’m my own boss. I make my own decisions. I could fight whoever, whenever, wherever. So he’s tied up and even if he wants to do it, Dana might not let him do it.”

McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 in their series with “The Notorious” besting Stockton’s finest in their August 2016 rematch via a majority decision at UFC 202. The Irishman has been his least active since then, fighting only five times in MMA with a brief Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match mixed in. Just yesterday, McGregor tweeted — before deleting — that he doesn’t care much for the result of Paul vs. Diaz but wants to take the BMF belt off the newly crowned Justin Gaethje and defend it in a Diaz trilogy bout.

On the other side of the coin with Diaz, the 38-year-old one-time UFC lightweight title challenger has maintained an interest in returning to the promotion at some point. The majority of assumptions throughout the community were that Diaz would try his hand in boxing following his UFC departure and Paul always expected that as well.

“I think Nate was always the plan since he was getting out of the UFC,” Paul said. “Right now, I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see what happens moving on from here. There’s still a lot of big names, a lot of big fights to be made. And again, I’m just going to continue challenging myself and continuing to fight big names in the sport.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

The superior ruleset.

RIZIN fight result breakdown…



In 8 years and 516 total fights, less than 5 percent of all fights are finished by unique rulesets (soccer kicks, etc.)#ABCconference2023 pic.twitter.com/qe6XcfbEjG — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) August 3, 2023

Just one, more like.

Shoutout to my loyal haters pic.twitter.com/fXObzPFNZ6 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) August 3, 2023

Roasted.

lol



you're without motivation more than 2 years https://t.co/sqkPQKSR1L — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 3, 2023

Things are getting out of hand.

Man I’m gonna buy your ppv this weekend @jakepaul against @NateDiaz209 , what do you say @BradleyMartyn ? https://t.co/ftiFJYVNCl — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 3, 2023

Prediction.

Regardless of that nonsense match me and Nate will be completing the trilogy. I am going to go grab that bmf belt right quick for us to compete for it in the trilogy. https://t.co/BB9H4soOV6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023

Fuck Chandler — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 3, 2023

New profile pic.

Feels.

Yo @TheRock Bro getting that MMA fighter a brand new house was the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year. Just became an even bigger fan. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 3, 2023

Good guy, Rocky.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

Departure.

Main.

The Main Character. #Player1

Even if I wasn’t the protagonist, I’d implore everybody to see this film (especially men). We can’t keep living like this, fake masculinity and lack of emotional intelligence…let me show you brothers a true way of being, love and care for… pic.twitter.com/4DjlKkjRtr — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 4, 2023

Beach mode.

Almost Tati time.

Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Pretty cool move by The Rock there with Themba Gorimbo.

Happy Friday, everyone! Enjoy another weekend of action. A little bit of something for every flavor palette. Thanks for reading!

Poll Which event are you looking forward to more tomorrow night? UFC Nashville

Paul vs. Diaz vote view results 58% UFC Nashville (71 votes)

41% Paul vs. Diaz (51 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you'd like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.