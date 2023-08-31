Demetrious Johnson wins IBJJF Masters World jiu-jitsu competition

Former UFC and current ONE Championship titleholder Demetrious Johnson picked up another accolade to add to his long list of them.

Johnson won first place in the 2023 IBJJF Masters World jiu-jitsu competition, which kicked off Thursday in Las Vegas.

Johnson competed in the featherweight (154.6 pounds) gi division at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Video from his appearance showed him securing an armbar on a competitor and dominating another one.

Mighty Mouse secures the armbar at Master’s Worlds. pic.twitter.com/GvYzimDPWg — Leo Santos Stan (@gioiaplata) August 31, 2023

Johnson, currently the flyweight (135 pounds) ONE champ, embarked on his jiu-jitsu journey after pausing his MMA career. The former UFC flyweight kingpin recaptured the ONE title in April 2022 after a shocking upset loss to Adriano Moraes and then defended it in a trilogy for ONE’s U.S. debut in May.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Johnson said his MMA future depended on fights that intrigued him, which he admitted were in short supply. He also entertained other types of combat activities, including a roll with heavily muscled fitness influencer Bradley Martyn.

Johnson holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses with 11. After the loss of his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo, he was traded to ONE Championship, where he is now 5-1.