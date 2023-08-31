UFC Paris weigh-in video

At the UFC Paris weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Paris will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the weigh-ins above.
In the main event, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.
The UFC Paris official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 3 a.m. ET.
Check out UFC Paris weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran
Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
