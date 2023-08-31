UFC Paris weigh-in video

At the UFC Paris weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Paris will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have highlights of the weigh-ins above.

In the main event, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight fight.

The UFC Paris official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 3 a.m. ET.

Check out UFC Paris weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti