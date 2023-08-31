Heck of a Morning: Who should Paul Felder face should he return for one more UFC fight?

Paul Felder is teasing a return for one more octagon appearance after watching The Korean Zombie’s effort against Max Holloway at UFC Singapore this past Saturday. If Felder does make the walk one last time, who should be his opposition?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on who would be possible opponents for Felder, and why there are some fun potential options. Additionally, listener topics include the state of the women’s 125-pound division, and the title implications of Saturday’s Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot matchup, the UFC Paris headliner between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac, other interesting matchups on the slate for this weekend, Dana White’s response to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili in regards to facing Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington still not being announced, and much more.

