Between the Links: Korean Zombie retires, Rose Namajunas’ debut at 125, Dana White blasts Sterling and Dvalishvili

In the clash between two of the UFC’s all-time great action fighters, Max Holloway knocked out The Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC Singapore, which served as the final fight of Zombie’s career.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Zombie calling it a career and his legacy, along with Holloway’s outing, and what could be next for him after his second straight win. Additionally, topics include Erin Blanchield’s win over Taila Santos in the most high stakes contest of this past Saturday’s card, UFC Paris this Saturday headlined by Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, Rose Namajunas making her debut at 125 pounds against Manon Fiorot and what’s at stake for “Thug Rose,” Dana White blasting former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and his teammate Merab Dvalishvili, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and José Youngs.

