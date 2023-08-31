Dana White scoffs at ‘f****** idiots’ trying to break into Maine home after police arrest 23-year-old suspect

Dana White was shocked that somebody actually tried to break into his vacation home in Maine. So he wasted no time taking the matter public.

The UFC president posted a video on his Instagram this week showing a person making multiple attempts to kick in a door at his home, then rip off the doorbell camera that caught him in action. White defiantly offered a reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest after the person fled on foot, and it worked. An arrest was made by local police just hours later.

“Do you f****** think that you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f****** idiots?” White said following the UFC’s Contender Series event on Tuesday. “It’s crazy.

“I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away.”

White said he was notified by his caretaker, who informed him that the suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the house. The caretaker planned to hand that footage over to the local police, but before police could even pursue the suspect, White had already posted the video on his social media accounts to spread the word in an attempt to identify the person involved.

“My guy who handles my house up there called me and he’s calling me at 4:30 in the morning his time,” White explained. “I’m like, ‘Uh oh, something is going on up there.’ So I answer the phone and he said, ‘Somebody just tried to kick your door in and rob your house or do whatever. We got video footage and the police are going to post it in the morning.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*** that. Send that to me right now.’

“That dude woke up and was famous the next morning. The Levant sheriff out up there, they had them in a few hours. Yeah, we got him.”

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department posted a statement on Tuesday detailing an arrest being made in the case along with criminal charges filed against the suspect.

“On Monday August 28, 2023 at approximately 1:45am, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the Phillips Road in Levant,” Penobscot County Sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “Deputies responded to the property owned by Dana White. When the first deputy arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle. The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence. The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved.

“When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed, Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.”

With an arrest made in the case, White issued a warning to anybody else fool enough to make a similar attempt on any of his houses.

“Listen, whether you’re in Vegas or anywhere else, don’t f*** around, around my house,” White said. “Good things are not going to happen to you around my house, I promise you that.”