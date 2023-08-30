Dana White responds to rumblings of Ronda Rousey planning UFC 300 return

Don’t expect to see Ronda Rousey back for UFC 300 — or for any octagon comeback anytime soon.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White, who poured cold water over a recent report from British tabloid The Daily Mail which insisted that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is planning a comeback for the promotion’s tricentennial event.

Speaking Tuesday night at the Contender Series post-fight press conference, White called any rumblings of a potential Rousey return a “crock of s***.”

“Ronda’s having kids,” White said. “Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She’s made s***loads of money. She’s moved on with her life.”

Rousey, 36, is one of the most popular and influential stars in UFC history. The first-ever UFC women’s champion, Rousey (12-2) defended her bantamweight title six consecutive times from 2013-15 before suffering a shocking knockout at the hands of Holly Holm at UFC 193. Rousey only fought once more — a 48-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016 — before retiring from mixed martial arts and ultimately signing with the WWE.

Rousey has competed off and on as a professional wrestler ever since, however she announced her departure from the WWE earlier this month following a loss to longtime friend and fellow MMA veteran Shayna Baszler at WWE’s SummerSlam event.

UFC 300 is expected to take place sometime in the first half of 2024. The promotion is expected to stack the card for its tricentennial event, similar to how it did for UFC 200.