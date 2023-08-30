UFC 292 medical suspensions: Aljamain Sterling benched with Sean O’Malley loss, Chris Weidman needs clearance

Now-former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was issued a short medical suspension for his TKO loss to Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 292.

A brow laceration drew a 30-day term for “Funkmaster,” who was also ordered to avoid contact for 45 days following his knockout loss in the second round of the pay-per-view on Aug. 19 at TD Garden. With the knockout, O’Malley claimed the UFC bantamweight title.

In other notable suspensions, ex-middleweight champ Chris Weidman’s reported knee injuries were backed up by a 60-day term issued by the commission for his left knee following a decision loss to Brad Tavares on the preliminary card.

The medical suspensions were revealed to MMA Fighting via a public records request through the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which oversees the state’s athletic commission.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 292:

Aljamain Sterling: suspended 30 days for brow laceration, and 45 days no contact.

Amanda Lemos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Neil Magny: suspended 45 days and 30 days for left leg pain, needs X-ray and medical clearance

Marlon Vera: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Pedro Munhoz: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Tavares: 30 days no contact.

Chris Weidman: suspended 60 days, needs MRI on left knee and orthopedic clearance, also 45 days no contact, needs X-ray on right tibia/fibula.

Denis Tiuliulin: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days for possible left knee tear, needs left knee MRI.

Austin Hubbard: suspended 30 days.

Brad Katona: suspended 45 days.

Cody Gibson: suspended 45 days with 45 days no contact for orbital swelling.

Andrei Petroski: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for laceration, needs orbital check.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.

Natalie Silva: suspended 30 days for ankle contusion

Andrea Lee: suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor, no contact for superficial laceration on nasal bridge

Marina Moroz: suspended 7 days.